Relationships Key To A Successful Response

Connection is the key driver behind the annual Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Group welfare forum held recently.

Group welfare manager Dallas Haynes says kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) creates a connectivity that ensures a far smoother relationship during an emergency.

She brought together around 50 people from a number of agencies that form the Tairāwhiti Welfare Coordination Group (WCG). The agencies form collective groups within the WCG to deliver welfare services in Tairāwhiti and support the delivery of welfare needs to support whānau during an emergency event.

The group includes Police, Te Whatu Ora, MPI, MBiE, MSD, Oranga Tamarik, Iwi, Council, Idea Services, cultural groups, Gizzy Kai Rescue, SuperGrans and the Rapid Relief Team, among others. There were also attendees from the National Emergency Management Agency and the group welfare managers from the neighbouring regions of Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay.

“These forums are an opportunity for everyone to come together to learn and build relationships,” says Ms Haynes.

Group welfare manager Dallas Haynes leads the welfare forum held at the Tairāwhiti Emergency Centre on Potae Ave this month.

“It’s a way of connecting the coordinating and operational teams which means during an emergency event, there are formed relationships and processes to ensure the welfare system is responsive and connected. Emergency events are sometimes the first time some groups actually meet.”

The forum had helped upskill the knowledge for some, while also getting everyone “on the same page”.

“We talked about the things that matter and developed better working relationships given there are several agencies that have to connect in times of need. We need to ensure we are aligned with the same kaupapa. A good welfare response reflects the effort put into planning and readiness activities that support the delivery of welfare. Having a good understanding of what everyone brings to the table is vital as well as developing the local, regional and national arrangements that connect the whole system.

“Relationships are vital, and we place a huge emphasis on this.”

