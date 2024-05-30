Teens Arrested In Auckland Over Dairy Burglary

A group of alleged burglars were no match for keen-eyed camera operators, with Police catching up with them overnight.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says the four teenagers were arrested after a burglary at a Mt Roskill dairy and failing to stop for Police.

“At around 11.15pm last night, we were notified that the dairy had been broken into on Dominion Road,” she says.

“A group of alleged offenders had forced their way into the premises and taken a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle.”

Inspector Robertson says this vehicle was quickly identified by Police camera operators and those in the Auckland Transport Operations Centre.

“The operators tracked the vehicle heading towards the city, and relayed information to responding staff.

“Eventually this vehicle was later sighted in the Mt Albert area, where a Police unit signalled for the driver to stop, and they failed to do so.”

The vehicle was pursued travelling south on the Southwestern Motorway.

“As the vehicle drove through Manurewa, we successfully deployed spikes, and it soon came to a stop,” Inspector Robertson says.

“The four occupants fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody without further incident.”

A 16-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland Youth Court today charged with burglary and motor vehicle offences.

An 18-year-old man will also appear in the Auckland District Court, facing driving, burglary, and wilful damage charges.

“This was great work from Police staff from across different areas of Tāmaki Makaurau, utilising a range of resource to bring the matter to a conclusion safely with the group taken into custody,” Inspector Robertson says.

“Offending like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold those to account who are inflicting harm on people’s businesses and livelihoods.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

