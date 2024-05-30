A Round Of Ap-paws For Kutarere School

Earlier this week, the civil defence mascot Stan joined staff from Ōpōtiki District Council and Emergency Management Bay of Plenty to visit Kutarere School to congratulate the kaiako and tamariki for their participation in last year’s Shake Out drill.

Each year, individuals, schools and organisations of every kind register and participate in Shake Out, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hikoi.

Photo supplied

Emergency Management’s Kaihoe Manawaroa Hapori, Meagan Edhouse, said that Shake Out was important because it allowed the children to practise what to do, not just talk about it.

“As part of Shake Out, school children around Aotearoa join thousands of others around the globe to remind people of the right action to take during an earthquake. Drop, Cover and Hold. Here in Ōpōtiki, we also often practice a tsunami hīkoi (evacuation walk) as well.

“It is a good chance to have some classroom time to talk about earthquakes, what they could feel like and what to do to help keep yourself safe. It often reminds whānau to get a plan in place and be ready for any of a wide range of emergencies we could face here in Ōpōtiki District.

“We can’t predict when an earthquake or tsunami will happen, or where we will be, but we can protect ourselves and our families by practising what to do. Preparedness is a big part of what we do,” Ms Edhouse said.

Kutarere School was drawn from school that registered for last year’s Shake Out and have won for themselves an emergency kit and an ipad.

“We hope that this encourages the kura to keep up the great work being prepared and talking about earthquakes and tsunami.

“The school has been incredibly proactive and set up to host quite a few people as part of Cyclone Gabrielle preparation as well. We really appreciate just how engaged and involved they are.

“And a reminder that Shake Out will happen again later this year and I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved, get registered and be part of Shake Out 2024.

“The most useful thing we can do to keep ourselves safe in an emergency is to be prepared. There are lots of great resources online about Shake Out and Get Ready and having a Plan (Stan!). Thanks to everyone who gets involved and helps build resilient communities,” Ms Edhouse said.

