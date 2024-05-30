Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CCHL Welcomes New Board Chair, Bryan Pearson

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Holdings Limited

Christchurch City Council has announced today the appointment of Bryan Pearson as the new Chair of Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) for a three-year term.

Bryan Pearson (Photo supplied)

Pearson brings almost 30 years of experience in Chief Executive and Board Chair roles from the private and public sectors in New Zealand and Australia, across a range of industries.

CCHL Acting Chair Gill Cox said: “CCHL congratulates Pearson on his appointment and welcomes him to the Board. With this key role now in place, CCHL is in a strong position to move forward in the direction set by Council to govern the city’s major infrastructure assets.”

Pearson said he is dedicated to the City and its future. He is motivated to support the Council and its subsidiaries and will call on his prior experience working with Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs).

“I’m committed to building trust and confidence between the Council and CCHL and to ensuring we are aligned and working well together in the city's best interests,” he said.

