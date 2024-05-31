Seasonal Climate Outlook - Winter

- ENSO neutral conditions are expected to last through winter

- Temperatures are about equally likely to be near or above average across the country

- Because of the prevalence of high pressure, rainfall events will likely occur irregularly, but there is a chance for a heavy rainfall event in the North Island and northern South Island during the second week of June

