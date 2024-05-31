Road users urged not to jeopardise their own safety or other users as they prepare to head away for the long weekend

Right throughout Aotearoa, Police will continue to focus on known factors that contribute to crashes. These factors include restraints, impairment (alcohol, drugs and fatigue), distractions (cell phone, food, taking your eyes off the road), and speed.

We don’t want families and communities having to face the tragic consequences of a bad decision on the road says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing.

“Our staff are intent on keeping everyone on the road safe regardless of if it is a public holiday or any other day of the year.

“We don’t accept people dying on our roads and will continue to do our part to prevent that so we’re asking drivers to do the same.

Superintendent Greally says drivers who are caught risking their safety and of others can expect to be issued with an infringement notice or other form of enforcement.

“Drivers should expect the appropriate enforcement action if you are thought to be endangering the safety of yourself, possible occupants, or other road users.

“Travellers should anticipate our officers to be patrolling roads at anytime and anywhere to ensure that everyone can arrive at their destination safely.

To help travellers plan their trips, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks or closures.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

