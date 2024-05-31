Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road users urged not to jeopardise their own safety or other users as they prepare to head away for the long weekend

Friday, 31 May 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Right throughout Aotearoa, Police will continue to focus on known factors that contribute to crashes. These factors include restraints, impairment (alcohol, drugs and fatigue), distractions (cell phone, food, taking your eyes off the road), and speed.

We don’t want families and communities having to face the tragic consequences of a bad decision on the road says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing.

“Our staff are intent on keeping everyone on the road safe regardless of if it is a public holiday or any other day of the year.

“We don’t accept people dying on our roads and will continue to do our part to prevent that so we’re asking drivers to do the same.

Superintendent Greally says drivers who are caught risking their safety and of others can expect to be issued with an infringement notice or other form of enforcement.

“Drivers should expect the appropriate enforcement action if you are thought to be endangering the safety of yourself, possible occupants, or other road users.

“Travellers should anticipate our officers to be patrolling roads at anytime and anywhere to ensure that everyone can arrive at their destination safely.

To help travellers plan their trips, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks or closures.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 