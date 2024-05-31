“Animals Deserve Respect” - National Animal Rights Day This Sunday

This Sunday, 2 June, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Ōtautahi Christchurch will join over 300 cities worldwide in observing the National Animal Rights Day.

All are welcome to observe the events which will be held in Freyberg Square in Tāmaki Makaurau at 12pm and at the Bridge of Remembrance in Ōtautahi at 11am.

The events are intended to show the public first-hand the results of our society’s brutal treatment of animals and acknowledge the billions of animals killed by humans each year, primarily for “food”, and also for their fur, skins, laboratory tests, and entertainment. An average of 160 million farmed land animals are killed annually in our country alone, not even including marine and aquatic animals.

In a visually shocking display, the activities will kick off with a public requiem ceremony in which individuals will stand in unified formation cradling the pictures of animals who were killed by human abuse and exploitation.

During the event, The Declaration of Animal Rights will be unveiled, proclaimed, and signed. Speakers at the Tamaki Makaurau event include Anna Dahlberg from Paws Awhile Animal Sanctuary, Sally Hart of Franklin Farm Sanctuary, Sandra Kyle of the Animal Justice Party and Lily Carrington of Waikato Animal Save.

Following the ceremony, there will be a celebration of the significant steps that have been made towards ending the suffering of animals and adopting a cruelty-free lifestyle.

The entire event is free and we encourage the public to engage!

