Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time Of The Essence In Auckland Restaurant Arrest

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A rapid response combined with a side of great Police work has resulted in one person facing court.

At around 2.20pm yesterday, Police were alerted to a person allegedly throwing a rock through the door window of a restaurant on Karangahape Road.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says the person was then seen entering the premises for a short period before fleeing on foot towards Pitt Street.

“A Police camera operator has then been able to track the person’s movements and direct staff to their exact location.

“Within minutes Police units were on the ground and located the male outside a store on Karangahape Road where he was quickly arrested,” he says.

“This was great work from Police staff from across different areas, utilising a range of resources to bring the matter to a conclusion safely.

“This is yet another reminder for those who choose to engage in this type of behaviour, know that we will continue to make arrests and hold those offenders to account.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Auckland Youth Court today charged with burglary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 