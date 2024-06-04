Time Of The Essence In Auckland Restaurant Arrest

A rapid response combined with a side of great Police work has resulted in one person facing court.

At around 2.20pm yesterday, Police were alerted to a person allegedly throwing a rock through the door window of a restaurant on Karangahape Road.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says the person was then seen entering the premises for a short period before fleeing on foot towards Pitt Street.

“A Police camera operator has then been able to track the person’s movements and direct staff to their exact location.

“Within minutes Police units were on the ground and located the male outside a store on Karangahape Road where he was quickly arrested,” he says.

“This was great work from Police staff from across different areas, utilising a range of resources to bring the matter to a conclusion safely.

“This is yet another reminder for those who choose to engage in this type of behaviour, know that we will continue to make arrests and hold those offenders to account.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Auckland Youth Court today charged with burglary.

