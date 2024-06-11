Homicide, Waikanae Beach, Wellington

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident at a Waikanae Beach residential address today.

Police responded to reports around 4:20pm of a man having received serious injuries following an altercation.

The man received medical attention at the scene, but sadly died.

Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be conducted over the following days.

Another man who was at the house, known to the victim, is speaking with Police and assisting with enquiries.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Enquiries into the circumstances of what occurred are ongoing.

