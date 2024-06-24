Resident Satisfaction Survey Results A Move In The Right Direction

Every year Horowhenua District Council asks the community to provide feedback on how satisfied they are with the services and facilities that Council provides. While there is always work to do to improve, this year’s results show a promising move in the right direction.

Resident Satisfaction is at 62%, compared to 61% for 2023) and 49% for 2022. Council also uses Net Promoter Score (NPS) - a customer loyalty and satisfaction metric - to measure community sentiment. NPS can range from -100 to 100. Council’s NPS improved by 5.7 points to -4.2, compared to -9.9 in 2023.

Residents were very happy with their Library services, Recreational facilities and Kerbside rubbish and recycling. Satisfaction with Stormwater and Wastewater services improved significantly against 2023 results. While there is still work to be done, satisfaction for District road maintenance, Parking, and Roading suitability for walking and cycling improved against previous years.

Residents provided a 75% satisfaction rating when asked if “Horowhenua is a great place to live” and Council saw a 16% increase against 2023 results when we asked if “Horowhenua is a safe place to live”.

Public involvement in decision making improved by 6% against 2023 results to 50% satisfaction, with information availability at 63%.

Council scored a 39% satisfaction rating when asked if it’s “easy to do business with us” and 38% when asking about responsiveness, both areas that Council operations will be looking to improve on.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “It is good to see a positive shift in almost all survey results. I appreciate people taking the time to complete these surveys, as the data provides valuable insights which allows Council to focus on the areas of the business that need improving most and celebrate where we’re doing well.”

Please see the infographic below for a full summary of results:

