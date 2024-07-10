Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Maritime NZ Detention Notice On The Aratere Is Now Lifted

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

The ferry has been in Picton, under the notice, since it grounded on 21 June.

Over the last two and a half weeks Maritime NZ has been engaging with KiwiRail on the grounding of the Aratere, seeking information from KiwiRail, its Class society and undertaking an inspection.

"Earlier this week, we inspected the vessel, and observed it undertake several tests while at berth involving systems, processes and equipment. Off the back of these tests we have now lifted the detention notice, but imposed conditions on the operation of the vessel," Maritime NZ Director, Kirstie Hewlett says.

These conditions allow the Aratere to return to service through a graduated and controlled approach that enables further assurance by KiwiRail, any corrective and preventative measures are implemented, and the vessel is operating safely.

Initially, the conditions will allow crew and rail freight only (four return sailings), then trucks and their drivers, followed by a limited passenger service, and then full capacity sailings to be permitted. The full return to service is subject to KiwiRail demonstrating it has implemented its return to service plan, and no further issues have been identified.

The harbourmasters in Wellington and Marlborough have also placed conditions around pilotage for the Aratere’s exit and entry of the two harbours.

In the coming weeks, Maritime NZ Inspectors will also undertake a focused audit on the Interislander fleet. This will look at its processes, procedures, training, risk management as well as looking at how it brings on new equipment and familiarises its personnel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Maritime NZ’s inspections and audits are a reflection of a point in time, and the operator, KiwiRail has the primary responsibility for day to day safe operation of the vessel, and its wider fleet," Ms Hewlett says.

The investigation into the cause of the grounding is separate from the detention notice and audit.

The Maritime NZ investigation is focusing on exploring the broad range of factors that caused the vessel to ground and will take several months.

However; while the cause of the grounding is yet to be formally determined. Maritime NZ’s preliminary enquiries have found that the incident was not due to a crew member leaving the bridge to make a coffee.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 