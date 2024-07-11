Police Appeal For Information After Vehicle Crashes Into Dairy

Police are appealing for information after three vehicles were stolen from Wellington and Palmerston North addresses overnight, one of which ending up in a Newtown business.

An investigation remains ongoing into the three vehicle thefts from Lyall Bay, Brooklyn and Palmerston North addresses and the subsequent crashing of a vehicle into a Newtown corner dairy early hours this morning, Thursday 11 July.

At around 4:20am Police responded and located a previously stolen 2007 Toyota Caldina, registration KWM241, inside the dairy.

Enquiries revealed nothing was stolen from the dairy and the vehicle had previously been stolen from Rua Street, Lyall Bay earlier in the night.

The offender is alleged to have exited the vehicle reportedly entering a nearby white 2005 Toyota Caldina (KDP612), which had been stolen from a Mornington Road, Brooklyn address earlier that morning.

A third vehicle is also believed to have been involved – a silver 2000 Honda Accord (FAJ992) which is believed to have been obtained from Palmerston North sometime earlier.

Two of the vehicles have been recovered, but the white 2005 Caldina is still outstanding.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate those who stole these vehicles and the person who drove the vehicle into the Newtown Dairy.

Police need your help to identify and locate those involved, we are seeking sightings of these vehicles overnight, which could include travel from Palmerston North. The Caldina is still outstanding and may since have been abandoned, you can report information to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number: 240711/0924.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

