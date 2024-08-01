Email Outage Update

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens’ Darleen Tana Dilemma, And The Weirdness Of J.D. Vance

List MPs are on shakier ground than electorate MPs if they resign (or get expelled) from the party under whose banner they entered Parliament. An electorate MP can lay some claim to having a personal mandate from voters, in addition to their party affiliation. Arguably, that personal endorsement might justify an electorate MP staying on as an ‘independent’ until the next time they’re required to face the voters – provided, of course, that their constituents weren’t the prime victims of the behaviour in question.