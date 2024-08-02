Police Seeking Ashleigh Houston

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Ashleigh Houston, who is wanted to speak with in relation to a number of Facebook Marketplace scams.

Ashleigh is actively avoiding Police.

It is believed she is in the Manawatu area but she does have links to the Whanganui and Taranaki regions.

We would ask anyone who knows where she is or has any information which may assist Police in locating her to please contact us via 105 quoting file number 240719/8895.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

