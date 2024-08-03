Unexplained Death, Kaipara District

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton:

Police are investigating after a woman was located deceased between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach, yesterday afternoon, Friday 2 August.

Police were called to the scene around 2pm after her body was located, and Police later located her vehicle at Omamari Beach.

She was reported missing earlier that day after she failed to return home Thursday night, and enquiries began to locate her.

The scene, including her vehicle have been cordoned off and forensic examinations are underway today.

The deceased has been transported to Auckland where a post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances leading up to her body being located.

If you saw a woman wearing a green puffer jacket north of Omamari Beach between 8pm Thursday 1 August, and Friday 10am 2 August, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240803/9062.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

