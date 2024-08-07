Unemployment Rate At 4.6 Percent

Almost half the annual growth in unemployment and underutilisation came from young people, while wage growth remained strongest in the public sector, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the June 2024 quarter:

unemployment rate was 4.6 percent

underutilisation rate was 11.8 percent

annual wage inflation was 4.3 percent

average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 5.0 percent annually to $41.52.

Note that labour market data for disabled people, by sex and age, is now included in the Labour market statistics: June 2024 quarter – CSV file, and will continue to be included in future June quarter labour market and income releases. The CSV file is available under the Download data heading of the information release, as well as from the file in the 'CSV files for download' page.

