Unemployment Rate At 4.6 Percent

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Almost half the annual growth in unemployment and underutilisation came from young people, while wage growth remained strongest in the public sector, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the June 2024 quarter:

  • unemployment rate was 4.6 percent
  • underutilisation rate was 11.8 percent
  • annual wage inflation was 4.3 percent
  • average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 5.0 percent annually to $41.52.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Unemployment rate at 4.6 percent
  • Labour market statistics: June 2024 quarter
  • CSV files for download

Note that labour market data for disabled people, by sex and age, is now included in the Labour market statistics: June 2024 quarter – CSV file, and will continue to be included in future June quarter labour market and income releases. The CSV file is available under the Download data heading of the information release, as well as from the file in the 'CSV files for download' page. 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
