Forecast Strong Winds May Affect Auckland Harbour Bridge Traffic

Monday, 19 August 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZTA will continue to monitor wind speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge today (Monday 19 August).

A watch will be in place until 4pm and the bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 lane configuration during this period.

Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions and pay attention to electronic message boards on the motorway. These will show if reduced speed limits, lane closures, or a full closure (depending on wind thresholds) are in place.

