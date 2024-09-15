Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Passing Of Arikinui Kīngi Tūheitia

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:34 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

30 August 2024

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby on behalf of the governors of the Regional Council, joins Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi in acknowledging the passing of Arikinui Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“We deeply mourn the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia, a revered leader whose influence extended far beyond the boundaries of traditional roles. His dedication to keeping alive the connections to the people of Te Matau a Māui was especially evident in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. His unwavering generosity and commitment to recovery efforts during that challenging time showcased his profound empathy and leadership.

As we reflect on his remarkable life, we are reminded of his tireless efforts to uplift and support his people. His legacy of compassion and service will be cherished and remembered.

He will be missed dearly by Iwi Māori and all of Aotearoa. On this truly sad day, we honour his memory and the enduring impact of his contributions.

Moe mai rā, okioki atu e te Arikinui Tūheitia.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 