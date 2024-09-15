Passing Of Arikinui Kīngi Tūheitia

30 August 2024

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby on behalf of the governors of the Regional Council, joins Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi in acknowledging the passing of Arikinui Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“We deeply mourn the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia, a revered leader whose influence extended far beyond the boundaries of traditional roles. His dedication to keeping alive the connections to the people of Te Matau a Māui was especially evident in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. His unwavering generosity and commitment to recovery efforts during that challenging time showcased his profound empathy and leadership.

As we reflect on his remarkable life, we are reminded of his tireless efforts to uplift and support his people. His legacy of compassion and service will be cherished and remembered.

He will be missed dearly by Iwi Māori and all of Aotearoa. On this truly sad day, we honour his memory and the enduring impact of his contributions.

Moe mai rā, okioki atu e te Arikinui Tūheitia.”

