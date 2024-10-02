MATES Programme Celebrates 10 Years Of Partnership With Merchant 1948’s Young Hearts Project

Great Potentials Foundation is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the partnership between its MATES (Mentoring and Tutoring Education Scheme) Programme and Merchant 1948’s Young Hearts Project, a collaboration that has played a vital role in supporting and uplifting disadvantaged youth across New Zealand.

Mentees and Mentors at Henderson Intermediate School. (Photo/Supplied)

Since 2014, the Young Hearts Project, founded by Shane Anselmi, Director of Merchant 1948, has been dedicated to empowering young people and building their resilience through its support of the MATES Junior Programme, helping them navigate educational challenges and thrive.

The MATES programme intervenes at critical points in young people’s education:

MATES Junior (Year 8): Supports students at risk of disengaging from school, increasing their chances of success in high school and beyond.

MATES Senior (Year 13): Assists students with the potential for tertiary education or career success but who may struggle without targeted support.

Research has shown that MATES significantly enhance academic performance, boost aspirations, and increase self-confidence through mentoring and academic tutoring. In a recent report, 97% of the students involved in the MATES Junior programme said the programme has made them feel more confident about transitioning into Year 9 and 100% of them reported enjoying MATES.

Merchant 1948 has been instrumental in the success of MATES through the Young Hearts Project. By donating $2 from every full-price pair of Deuce sneakers sold, the initiative has raised over $1.8 million in the past decade to support MATES and other youth programmes.

“Our aim is to provide empowerment, support and inspiration to the next generation - helping build resilience in young people so they can better take on the challenges of life,” Shane shared. “Each year hundreds of young New Zealanders don’t make the transition from Intermediate to Secondary school; they might go along for a day or so, have a bad experience and not go back. The MATES Junior programme supplies trained Mentors to Intermediate kids to help them with homework, life skills and teach them the joy of learning.”

MATES mentor is guiding her mentee through an academic worksheet at Henderson Intermediate School. (Photo/Supplied)

"Great Potentials Foundation introduced MATES Senior in 2002, followed by MATES Junior in 2008. Over the past 22 years, we have supported over 5,000 young people in realizing their potential through mentoring and academic tutoring," said Mark Veale, CEO of Great Potentials Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful for Merchant 1948’s continued support, even through challenges like the pandemic and the current tough economic environment. Their 10-year commitment reflects how seriously they take their social responsibilities. Their contribution has gone far beyond financial support, directly transforming the lives of young people by helping us unlock their potential through mentoring and academic tutoring."

In 2024, MATES is partnering with 14 intermediate and high schools to continue delivering its impactful programme. Tania Manuera, teacher-in-charge of MATES at Clendon Park School, remarked, “Many of our students have limited exposure to the world beyond Manurewa. Bringing in mentors from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds broadens their perspectives and opens their minds to new opportunities.”

As Great Potentials Foundation celebrates this 10-year milestone, the organisation extends its heartfelt thanks to Merchant 1948, Deuce sneakers, and the Young Hearts Project for their unwavering dedication to New Zealand’s youth. Together, they will continue to inspire and empower young people, equipping them with the tools to succeed in both education and life.

