Census Results Reflect Aotearoa New Zealand’s Diversity

Aotearoa New Zealand continues to become more culturally diverse, according to 2023 Census data released by Stats NZ today.

The 2023 Census showed that people living in Aotearoa New Zealand identified with a wide range of ethnicities – and spoke over 150 languages. Additionally, while most of the population were born here, New Zealand was also home to people born in a diverse range of countries.

“Just under 30 percent of New Zealanders were born overseas, and the census recorded well over 200 different birthplaces,” deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive insights and statistics Rachael Milicich said.

“Pretty much every part of the world is represented here, from people born in Iceland in the north, to Argentina in the south.”

Of the census usually resident population count, 3.5 million people were born in New Zealand and 1.4 million were born overseas.

