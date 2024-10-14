Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Teens Caught Following Mall Theft

Monday, 14 October 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two teenage girls who allegedly attempted to steal items of clothing before fleeing a shopping mall have been caught by Police as they were boarding a bus.

At about 1.45pm yesterday, Police were notified of two girls who allegedly attempted to take items of clothing from a store in WestCity Waitakere before assaulting a security guard and member of the public.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says Police were swiftly on site and managed to apprehend the two youngsters as they were boarding a bus bound for New Lynn.

“One alleged offender has run directly into a member of the public while trying to get away, while the other has allegedly assaulted a security guard in an attempt to flee.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured, however they were understandably shaken up.

“This type of brazen crime is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Inspector Farrant says both teenagers were quickly apprehended without further incident.

“We want to reassure the public that Police are increasing our visibility around malls and transport hubs in the lead up to Christmas.

“Those who choose to cause harm to others can expect to be caught and held to account for their actions.”

A 14-year-old charged with aggravated assault and shoplifting will appear in Waitākere Youth Court on 29 October.

A 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

