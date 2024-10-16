Homicide - Te Awamutu

Police have a homicide investigation underway after a man died overnight in Te Awamutu.

Police and Hato Hone St John were called to a disorder incident on Te Rahu Road near Picquet Road at about 11:45pm where the victim was located unconscious. Despite receiving immediate medical treatment, he sadly died at the scene shortly after Police arrival.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman at the scene and they were taken into custody without incident.

They are now assisting Police with our investigation and charges are being considered.

A scene examination is underway and traffic management is in place to divert traffic from the area.

Police are very early in our investigation and our focus is on establishing the circumstances leading into the incident and to support the victim’s family.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests as the investigation progresses.

We appreciate this will be concerning to the community and they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information which they think may be of assistance to the Police investigation, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241016/0455.

© Scoop Media

