Auckland Police Target Road Safety Ahead Of Summer

Auckland City Police have begun a series of operations targeting drink and drug effected drivers as the evenings get warmer and lighter.

Last week, Police spent two days conducting more than 20 checkpoints across the district.

Auckland City’s Relieving Road Policing Manager, Acting Inspector Scott Jones, says more than 12,000 drivers were breath tested across Wednesday and Thursday last week.

“The vast majority of motorists had made the responsible decision to drive sober, however disappointingly 18 drivers were found to be over the limit and are facing enforcement from Police.

“It’s great to see so many people driving drink-free, but that result is still too many to be drinking and then driving on our roads.”

Acting Inspector Jones says one driver was found to be more than double the legal limit.

“His licence was suspended on the spot and he will be appearing in the Auckland District Court facing a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol.

“The decision made by all 18 of these drivers has put themselves and other members of the community at enormous risk.”

Police also issued a number of infringement notices to motorists for a variety of high-risk driving behaviours, including speeding, no restraints or driving while using a mobile phone.

“With the summer season approaching, Police will have an increased focus on drink and drug related driving.

“We ask that people plan ahead and make the responsible decision to appoint a sober driver or arrange other options such as public transport to get them home safely.

“We know your whānau and friends will appreciate this, and so will we.”

