Public Advisory: Large Scale Training Exercise In Northland This Weekend

A controlled training exercise will be conducted in the Bay of Islands and Paihia areas from Friday through to Sunday.

The multi-agency exercise is being led by Police, with support from Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Bay of Islands and Surf Lifesaving, and will simulate both land and marine search and rescue scenarios.

Police, along with other agency personnel, will be in the area throughout today and the course of the weekend.

The training exercise, named Operation Tapeka, is expected to run from 5pm Friday 18 October until approximately 1pm on Sunday 20 October.

No members of the public are participating in the exercise.

Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe says a multitude of resource will be deployed to the exercise, including marine vessels, ropes rescue teams and Police vehicles.

“We want to reiterate this is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.

“These exercises enable Police and partner agencies to test our response and systems should an emergency ever arise and there is no immediate risk to the public.

"We will aim to cause as little disturbance as possible and hope people will understand the importance of us carrying out these types of exercises."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

