ORC Expands Its Annual $50k Consents Fee Support Fund

ORC has expanded its annual Consents Fee Support Fund, which now includes the ability to apply under the Flood Management Bylaw 2022 and allows councils and companies to apply on behalf of eligible parties.

ORC passed the amendments at a full Council meeting in Dunedin on 23 October.

ORC’s Manager Consent, Alexandra King, says that now the Consents and Bylaw Fund – which comes from an annual $50,000 pool - is to help with the consent and monitoring fees around projects which have an environmental benefit.

“There’s some incredible people in communities doing some great work across Otago. It’s important we’re able to assist these largely community-lead projects, which are ultimately beneficial to the well-being of the environment, its eco-systems and for the people of Otago,” says Ms King.

Councillor Elliot Weir, co-chair of the Regional Leadership Committee, says Councillors decided to widen the scope of the Fund as there are so many community groups and not-for-profit organisations doing good mahi in our region.

“This is one of the ways that council tries to give these groups a leg up. We know consents can be one of the hurdles for environmental enhancement, and this fund helps ease that hurdle,” Cr Weir says.

We have seen this fund help community initiatives for everything from wetland restoration to walkway creation and it's exciting to see how the impact will grow with a wider scope, he says.

Under the annual Fund, ORC can waive the cost for consent fees up to $10,000 per application, and if they are then compliant with consent conditions, their compliance fees can also be waived.

Ms King says this fund has now been expanded to include the Flood Management Bylaw 2022 which safeguards ORC’s flood protection and land drainage assets.

“It is great that Councillors have decided to expand the coverage of this fund. The fund now applies to fees for the processing of Bylaw approvals; consent processing fees, alongside the compliance and administration costs associated with the granted consent,” Ms King says.

If consent is required projects can receive up to $10,000 for consent and/or bylaw fees.

Applications for the 2024-25 financial year Consent Fee Support Fund are now open, for the entire financial year, she says.

Background

At the end of August this year, it was reported nine environmental-linked projects across Otago received in total more than $33,000 from annual funding support from the ORC during the past financial year to June, toward their consenting and monitoring costs.

As with the previous year, there were nine projects from across Otago and none were declined funding, with a total $50,000 in fees waived.

Ms King highlighted that it is often individuals, community and catchment groups involved in environmental enhancement projects, such as wetland restoration, water ways fencing, riparian planting or creating walkways which may require resource consents.

“We’re continuing to promote the fund when working with people on their projects in general, to see if they are eligible for assistance from the Fund,” Ms King says.

Further information

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be able to demonstrate their project will provide an environmental benefit or service and is not intended for private commercial gain, among other criteria.

To learn more about the rocessing support, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/consents-and-compliance/consent-help-and-user-guides/information-for-catchment-and-community-groups/consent-funding-for-environmental-enhancement/

To qualify, the application for a consent must be lodged by a not-for-profit individual or organisation such as:

Catchment groups

Community groups

Iwi/hapu

Incorporated societies

Community trusts

Resident and ratepayer groups

Educational institutes

Landowners or individuals

