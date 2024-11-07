Te Matapihi Urges Government To Shift Focus From Treaty Principles Bill And Address Housing Crisis

Today marks the introduction of ACT Party, David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill to Parliament. Ali Hamlin-Paenga, CEO of Te Matapihi Tirohanga Mō Te Iwi (National Māori Housing Advocate), questions the timing of this legislation. “The intent behind this early release is unknown,” Hamlin-Paenga stated, “but what we do know is that it serves as a distraction from the urgent, critical work needed to address the ongoing housing crisis facing our communities.”

Hamlin-Paenga warns that the Treaty Principles Bill shifts focus away from pressing issues affecting the daily lives of Māori whānau. Tipene Lemon, Chairperson of Arohanui ki te Tangata – a national Māori partnership providing a Tangata Whenua-led response to ending homelessness – supports Te Matapihi’s stance, stating, “Our communities are grappling with severe housing shortages, inadequate living conditions, and systemic inequities that demand immediate attention and action.” Hamlin-Paenga adds, “Rather than prioritising legislative discussions on principles, we should be channelling our efforts into tangible solutions that provide safe, affordable, and culturally appropriate housing for our people.”

Hamlin-Paenga further states that the rhetoric surrounding this bill overshadows more important issues, including the harsh reality of the housing crisis we face. “We are witnessing a rise in homelessness and overcrowding, exacerbated by a lack of resources and support for Māori housing initiatives. The government’s focus on this bill risks diverting essential funding and attention away from the practical measures urgently needed to alleviate these issues.”

Hamlin-Paenga and Lemon jointly urge the government to shift its priorities and engage in meaningful actions that directly address the housing crisis. This includes investing in Māori-led housing projects, supporting sustainable community development, and ensuring that Māori voices are central in decisions affecting their living conditions. Hamlin-Paenga emphasises, “The time for talk is over; we need actions that lead to real and lasting change. Every day we spend on discussions that do not result in immediate solutions is another day our families continue to suffer. Let us not lose sight of the critical work at hand.”

Te Matapihi calls on the government to refocus its efforts on the urgent housing needs of Māori and to prioritise initiatives that will make a tangible difference. “Together, we can create a future where every family has access to safe and secure housing, free from the distractions of legislative processes that do not address our real challenges.”

