Forged Cash Seized In Te Kauwhata Search Warrants

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Te Kauwhata Police have executed two search warrants in relation to reports of forged bank notes reportedly being used around the region.

Police located ammunition, forged bank notes, equipment to create forged bank notes, and drug utensils at both addresses yesterday. A stolen vehicle was also located at one of the addresses.

The warrants come after $5,000 in forged cash was located in a vehicle during a vehicle stop in Huntly last week.

Police will continue to make enquiries following these search warrants.

To avoid falling victim to fake cash, Police are asking retailers and the public to boost their knowledge around banknote security, especially as the Christmas season approaches.

People are encouraged to examine their cash, including looking and feeling the notes. If you come across any fraudulent notes, please report it to Police immediately.

Information on this can be found on the Reserve Bank website here: How to spot a fake banknote or coin - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (https://www.rbnz.govt.nz)

You can report information to Police online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Inspector Will Loughrin, Area Commander Waikato West

