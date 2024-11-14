Avoid Travel – Mortimer Terrace, Aro Valley - Wellington

Police are asking motorists to avoid driving through the lower part of Mortimer Terrace, Aro Valley, after a truck went off the road above earlier today.

The truck has since been made secure by contractors, who still have cordons in place.

The residents of several properties have been advised not to return home at this time as a safety precaution.

Police would also like to warn motorists not to travel up Mortimer Terrace at this time.

Contractors will return to the site tomorrow to work towards removing the truck.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

