Police Update #22: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Hīkoi Departs Parliament, Back To Waitangi Park

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The hikoi at the corner of Willis Street and Lambton Quay

Police are expecting traffic, on foot and in vehicles, to get heavy in the city once again as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti departs Parliament and the CBD.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell is urging attendees to be patient as the large crowd disperses.

“Movement may be slow so we encourage everyone to take care, and follow the directions of Police or partner agencies.”

Those returning to Waitangi Park are being directed down Bunny Street towards the waterfront.

“We’re also expecting a large number of people to begin leaving the city, meaning congestion on our roads.

“Again, patience is the key.”

