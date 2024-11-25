Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Speech Union And Taupo District Council Agree To Resolve Conflict Over Julian Batchelor Event Cancellation

Monday, 25 November 2024, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Free Speech Union and the Taupō District Council are pleased to announce they have brought to a close the legal complaint made by the Free Speech Union over the cancellation of the Julian Batchelor event in April 2023. Both parties agree to move forward in good faith pursuing a constructive relationship.

“The Free Speech Union has committed to withdrawing legal action against the Council with respect to their cancellation of the Batchelor event. We welcome the Council’s proactive response to this situation, and together have formed a constructive plan to move forward,” says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“We were pleased to meet with the Free Speech Union to resolve this matter. We are committed to respecting the speech rights of all Taupō residents,” says Julie Gardyne, Chief Executive of Taupō District Council.

Gardyne adds, “It was unfortunate that it was not possible for the Batchelor event to go ahead.

“The Council has extended an invitation to the Free Speech Union to come and meet with Elected Members and Council staff and to run a workshop on free speech in the local government space. The Free Speech Union is also invited to support Council in developing a Council policy on free speech, which will be used to help guide future decision-making by the Council.”

“We’re pleased to have come to this agreement with the Council,” says Ayling. “We look forward to conducting training at Taupō District Council and assisting with their free speech policy to ensure the speech rights of all Taupō residents.”

The Free Speech Union and Taupō District Council are pleased to have been able to find a path through this situation, avoiding costs for Taupō ratepayers, and demonstrating the importance of open debate and free speech in local government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Free Speech Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 