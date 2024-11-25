Free Speech Union And Taupo District Council Agree To Resolve Conflict Over Julian Batchelor Event Cancellation

The Free Speech Union and the Taupō District Council are pleased to announce they have brought to a close the legal complaint made by the Free Speech Union over the cancellation of the Julian Batchelor event in April 2023. Both parties agree to move forward in good faith pursuing a constructive relationship.

“The Free Speech Union has committed to withdrawing legal action against the Council with respect to their cancellation of the Batchelor event. We welcome the Council’s proactive response to this situation, and together have formed a constructive plan to move forward,” says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“We were pleased to meet with the Free Speech Union to resolve this matter. We are committed to respecting the speech rights of all Taupō residents,” says Julie Gardyne, Chief Executive of Taupō District Council.

Gardyne adds, “It was unfortunate that it was not possible for the Batchelor event to go ahead.

“The Council has extended an invitation to the Free Speech Union to come and meet with Elected Members and Council staff and to run a workshop on free speech in the local government space. The Free Speech Union is also invited to support Council in developing a Council policy on free speech, which will be used to help guide future decision-making by the Council.”

“We’re pleased to have come to this agreement with the Council,” says Ayling. “We look forward to conducting training at Taupō District Council and assisting with their free speech policy to ensure the speech rights of all Taupō residents.”

The Free Speech Union and Taupō District Council are pleased to have been able to find a path through this situation, avoiding costs for Taupō ratepayers, and demonstrating the importance of open debate and free speech in local government.

