Serious Crash, SH2 Poukawa - Eastern
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2, Poukawa is closed between Stock Road and
Te Aute Trust Road following a crash.
The two-vehicle
crash was reported to Police at about 4:35pm.
Initial
indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays.
Diversions are in
place.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more