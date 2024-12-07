Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bridge Hill Fire Update #10

Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are looking to make the most of favourable weather conditions this morning to contain the fire at Bridge Hill.

With light winds currently blowing, Incident Commander Colin Russell says the 110 personnel, supported by three heavy machinery and five helicopters, will be working hard across the fire ground.

"This afternoon the wind is forecast to strengthen, and temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s," he says.

"This will be less favourable conditions for getting this fire contained and the risk of breakouts will be higher so we will be closely monitoring the fire."

The fire size remains at 980 hectares with a 17-kilometre perimeter.

SH73 remains open under traffic restrictions with piloted convoys through the affected area.

"We’d like to thank all the road users for their patience and adhering to the traffic restrictions in place," Colin Russell says.

"It has meant we can keep the road open in a safe manner so people can continue to pass through."

No buildings were lost to fire overnight or at risk from fire.

The next update will be approximately 1pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 