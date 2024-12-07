Bridge Hill Fire Update #10

Firefighters are looking to make the most of favourable weather conditions this morning to contain the fire at Bridge Hill.

With light winds currently blowing, Incident Commander Colin Russell says the 110 personnel, supported by three heavy machinery and five helicopters, will be working hard across the fire ground.

"This afternoon the wind is forecast to strengthen, and temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s," he says.

"This will be less favourable conditions for getting this fire contained and the risk of breakouts will be higher so we will be closely monitoring the fire."

The fire size remains at 980 hectares with a 17-kilometre perimeter.

SH73 remains open under traffic restrictions with piloted convoys through the affected area.

"We’d like to thank all the road users for their patience and adhering to the traffic restrictions in place," Colin Russell says.

"It has meant we can keep the road open in a safe manner so people can continue to pass through."

No buildings were lost to fire overnight or at risk from fire.

The next update will be approximately 1pm.

