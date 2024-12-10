New Research Shows How To Fix New Zealand’s Local Government

New Zealand’s local government problems stem from a fundamental flaw that can be fixed, research released today reveals.

“We have identified the root cause of council dysfunction: mayors and councillors lack the power to deliver what they promise voters. The real authority lies with unelected officials,” says Nick Clark, Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

His report “Making Local Government Work: Improving Democratic Oversight” points to successful solutions, including the transformation of local government in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which faced similar problems with the same British-inherited system as New Zealand.

“They solved this by giving mayors real authority while maintaining strong checks and balances. Twenty-five years later, their system delivers clear accountability and better outcomes,” Clark explains. “This shows what is possible when we address the democratic void in local government.”

The report presents five approaches to reform, from adopting this proven international model to other substantial improvements in democratic oversight. These include giving communities direct votes on major projects and extending Auckland’s successful mayoral office model to other councils.

“Every year we delay reform means more dysfunction and more wasteful spending,” Clark adds. “The solutions exist - we just need the political will to implement them.”

