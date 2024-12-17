Andrea Reeves Named As Wellington City Council’s Interim Chief Executive Officer

Mayor Tory Whanau and elected members have agreed to appoint Wellington City Council’s Chief Strategy and Finance Officer, Andrea Reeves, as the organisation’s interim Chief Executive Officer from 1 February 2025.

Ms Reeves will lead the organisation from February to April while the Council prepares to welcome newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Matt Prosser. An experienced British Local Government leader, Mr Prosser begins his role on 1 April 2025.

“I’m pleased that Andrea will be stepping into the role of Acting Chief Executive. With her deep knowledge of our organisation and commitment to our city, I am confident that she will provide strong leadership during this interim period,” says Mayor Whanau.

Ms Reeves is currently responsible for Finance, Commercial Partnerships, Strategy, Policy and Research, Mayor’s Office, Democracy Services, Risk and Assurance and Legal. She joined the City Council as Chief Financial Officer in March 2023.

Council Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow finishes her five-year term on 31 January 2025.

