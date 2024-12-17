Make It Plain Sailing This Summer

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is reminding boaties that safety on the water is a no-brainer this summer.

Regional Council Harbourmaster Adrian Wright says summer boating is all about being a responsible skipper and keeping everyone on board safe.

“With the warmer weather, we know many boaties will be heading out on the water. Our advice to skippers is simple: check your boat to ensure it’s safe and ready for the water. Have everything you need for a safe trip, and make sure your equipment is in good condition. Before you leave, check the marine forecast, and stay informed on the conditions.”

"Wear a properly fitted lifejacket at all times – you never know when you might need it. Carry two waterproof forms of communication with you in case you need help in an emergency—this could be a radio or a phone in a waterproof pouch. It’s also a good idea to have a personal locator beacon (PLB) with you.”

“The most important part of your day isn’t the catch—it’s coming home safely to your whānau. Always inform them of your destination, estimated arrival time, and any other essential trip details."

The Harbourmaster team will be out on the water and at boat ramps around Hawke’s Bay to meet water users and ensure boating safety is prioritised.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, “Boating is a fantastic way to enjoy the summer, but safety must always come first. While out on the water, let’s look after one another and make sure we come home safe.”

For regional rules, gear requirements, and more information on water safety, visit hbrc.govt.nz and search: #safeboating.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

