Homicide Investigation, Manukau

Monday, 6 January 2025, 7:10 am
Counties Manukau Police are investigating the death of a young child overnight.

A man arrived at the Manukau Police Station about 1am on Monday 6 January, where he spoke to police staff, leading to the discovery of a deceased child in the vehicle.

The 37-year-old man is known to the child and family. He has been arrested and will appear in the Manukau District Court later today, charged with murder.

A post-mortem and other enquiries will be carried out this week, and Victim Support is providing support to the child’s mother and family.

