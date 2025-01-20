Update On Sudden Death In Whangārei
Police are referring a Whangārei woman’s death over the weekend to the Coroner.
The woman’s death was initially treated as unexplained, after she was located deceased at a Moody Avenue address in Whau Valley on Saturday evening.
Police can advise a post-mortem examination was carried out earlier today.
Following these enquiries, Police are not treating the death as suspicious and it will now be a coronial matter.
Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.