Update On Sudden Death In Whangārei

Police are referring a Whangārei woman’s death over the weekend to the Coroner.

The woman’s death was initially treated as unexplained, after she was located deceased at a Moody Avenue address in Whau Valley on Saturday evening.

Police can advise a post-mortem examination was carried out earlier today.

Following these enquiries, Police are not treating the death as suspicious and it will now be a coronial matter.

Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

