Surf Life Saving New Zealand – Piha Incident Update

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that a swimmer, who went missing at Piha yesterday afternoon, remains unfound.

Seven swimmers got into trouble in rough sea conditions. Surf lifeguards responded promptly, paddling out to the group and rescuing four people with a rescue board. In the meantime, two surf lifeguards launched the IRB and rescued two further people. One person, who surf lifeguards understand could not swim, could not be located.

Three IRBs and three rescue watercraft (jetskis) were then deployed to search for the missing person. Police deployed the Eagle helicopter and deployed Police personnel to the beach.

Police continue to search today.

Conditions on the day were rough, with a choppy 2.5 metre swell, gusting north easterly wind and low tide at the time of this incident.

The swimmers were in the flagged area which meant surf lifeguards were watching and were able to rescue six out of the seven swimmers.

The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our aroha to the whānau and friends of the missing person. We are providing support to the surf lifeguards involved.

