New Poll: Comparing Mayors From Our Largest Cities

The results are based on a series of monthly polls across New Zealand and, because the sample sizes for the Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington mayors are larger, trends were able to be deduced over time.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager for Local Government, Sam Warren, said:

“Of the three mayors from our largest councils, only Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has actually improved his approval score. Perhaps not so coincidentally, it is also Mayor Wayne Brown who has kept local rates increases the lowest of the three metro mayors.”

“Mayor Wayne Brown’s most recent approval score was +14 percent in February 2025 by his Auckland constituents, which puts him in good stead following his announcement to seek re-election later this year.”

“Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger’s approval has moved about the place. He had a positive first three quarters, dropped to -7 percent in December 2024, recovered – and now lands just above neutral at +1 percent approval as of February 2025.”

“Wellington City Mayor Tory Whanau had a positive score of +4 percent in her first quarter, followed by a slight decline to -1 percent. A massive drop took to -30 percent took place, and she has stayed in the negatives since.”

“Recovering to -11 percent in June 2024, Whanau took another massive fall as a result of her failure to pass her Long-term Plan that ultimately brought in an observer from Government. As of February 2025, Whanau has a -42 percent approval score and is the lowest placed mayor of the three largest city mayors – and third least approved mayor in the country on average.”

"Of the three cities, Wellington City has the highest rates increase last year on average. Rates are expected to further increase by more than 175% over the next 10 years, as is reflected by the mayor's low approval score.”

“A chart of the three metro mayors’ performance over time can be found at www.taxpayers.org.nz/metro_mayors”.

Mayor Council Net Approval (Feb 2025) Wayne Brown Auckland +14 Phil Mauger Christchurch +1 Tory Whanau Wellington City -42

SUMMARY STATEMENT:

The full poll results can be found here:

https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/mayors2025poll

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. It is conducted in a series of random monthly polls of 15,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. The polls were conducted by phone (landline and mobile) and online between January to November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025, and has a maximum margin of error of +/- 0.6%.

NOTES:

The scientific poll was conducted by Curia Market Research and commissioned by the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union. As is well known, but for full disclosure, David Farrar co-founded the Taxpayers' Union and previously served on its board. He is also a Director of Curia Market Research Ltd.

The Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll was conducted in a series of monthly polls from January to November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025.

The target population is adults aged 18+ who live in New Zealand and are eligible and likely to vote. The sample population is adults aged 18+ who live in New Zealand and are eligible and likely to vote who are contactable on a landline or mobile phone or online panel. 24,000 respondents agreed to participate, 19,200 by phone and 4,800 by online panel.

A random selection every month of 15,000 NZ phone numbers (landlines and mobiles) and a random selection from the target population from up to three global online panels (that comply with ESOMAR guidelines for online research). If the call is to a landline, the person who is home and next has a birthday is asked to take part. Those who take part through an online panel are excluded from further polls on the same topic for six months.

The poll was part of a wider omnibus survey for multiple clients. The results are weighted to reflect the overall voting adult population in terms of gender, age, and area. Based on this sample of 24,000 respondents, the maximum sampling error (for a result of 50%) is +/- 0.6%, at the 95% confidence level. Results for each Mayor will be less, and is listed in the main report.

This poll should be formally referred to as the “Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll”.

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

