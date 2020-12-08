Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clearhead, A Kiwi Digital Mental Health Company Launches Its Expanded Website Offering In Partnership With TSB Bank

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 5:56 am
Press Release: Clearhead

Clearhead, A Kiwi Digital Mental Health Company Launches Its Expanded Website Offering In Partnership With TSB Bank, designed to help people who are supporting others with their mental health to be better support people.

With Christmas fast approaching at the end of what’s been a challenging year for many, Clearhead is proud to be launching an extension to its digital mental wellbeing platform.

Since their 2018 launch, Clearhead’s website and app has been offering a private virtual wellbeing assistant to help improve New Zealanders access to mental health support and empower all Kiwis to proactively maintain their wellbeing. Clearhead supports people in gaining self-awareness and vital insights surrounding their mental health by providing personalised recommendations through its artificial intelligence chatbot.

However, up to 30% of users who visit the website and app go there looking for help on how to support their loved ones, instead of themselves. That’s why from today, the intuitive chatbot support tool which has been built by New Zealand doctors, will also provide a service for Kiwis looking for guidance on how to support their family and friends who are having a tough time.

Clearhead co-founder and CEO Dr Angela Lim says for Kiwis struggling with mental health challenges, having the right help from the people closest to you, makes a huge difference for managing your mental illness.

“We all want to help the people we love, we often just don’t know how to do that, so from today Clearhead can be the one stop shop for New Zealanders to get the information and guidance they need to feel empowered and ready to help when a loved one is struggling.

People who are struggling will be able to nominate a loved one to support them and together they can complete a suicide safety plan which reduces the burden of problem-solving when a crisis is looming and the ability to think clearly is impaired.

“These plans are a reminder of cherished memories, simple pleasures that give comfort, and people who care and can be counted on to respond when needed.”

Dr Lim says the team has worked hard to launch this new Clearhead support person platform as quickly as possible at a time when Kiwis are seeking out more support than normal due to the effects of COVID-19.

“Since COVID-19 took hold in New Zealand in March, Clearhead has seen a sixfold increase in usage.”

“2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and when you add in the traditional festive season stresses, we’re expecting December and January to be a particularly busy period for Clearhead, so we’re thrilled we could get this new service up and running in time,” says Dr Lim.

“We couldn’t have done that without the support of TSB who provided us with a $30,000 TSB Good Stuff grant in September which meant we had the funds to get this live far sooner than would have been possible otherwise.

Clearhead is a social enterprise with a social mission to help as many people in New Zealand as possible to get the mental health support they need. This new addition to the website and app means every New Zealander will be supported to play their part in improving our country’s mental health outcomes.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says as an organisation that’s committed to supporting New Zealanders, backing Clearhead to build its mental health support person platform was an easy decision.

“As a Bank, our people have been at the forefront of supporting Kiwis through some really tough financial challenges this year, so our team is incredibly proud to get behind Clearhead’s work which will help get better outcomes for many New Zealanders in need.”

To see Clearhead’s support person page visit, https://www.clearhead.org.nz/supporting-friends-and-family

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Clearhead on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 