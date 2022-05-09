Premium Clean Services: The First Company To Offer Credit Card Payment Option For Kiwis To Clean Their Homes

Premium Clean Services: We are thrilled to be the first company in NZ to offer Credit Card Payment option for Kiwis to clean their home.

Premium Clean Services is the first cleaning services company to accept credit cards for fast and convenient cleaning services. The company is also one of the first to launch an on demand cleaning App that brings a cleaner to the location with just a few taps on the smartphone in 2018.

Auckland, NZ, April 30, 2022. Auckland-based Premium Clean Services informs the residents and businesses in NZ about their on demand cleaning App and credit card payment system. The App brings a cleaner right where you need them with just a few taps on the smartphone. It is free to download on Google and Apple App store.

The credit card payment option, on the other hand, allows their customer to conveniently pay the services without any transaction fee.

The founders of this innovative company have discovered a way to leverage technology to get professional and insured cleaners to their clients as fast as possible. Services including home cleaning, move out/end of tenancy cleaning, deep cleaning, spring cleaning, Airbnb Cleaning,commercial cleaning, and carpet cleaning are now easy to book online or via their mobile devices in less than 60 seconds.

Book Your Home Cleaning Online

“The app was designed for homeowners, tenants, and real estate agents who want to book our cleaning services without hassle. We invested in this app to deliver a faster and easier way of getting the cleaning done on the day and time the client wants with affordable pricing,” says Priyanka Dhiman managing director of Premium Clean Services.

“Real estate agents who need to move out cleaning right away to prepare for new home listings or provide a professional cleaned home to their buyers will now have an easy way to get it done. Busy homeowners and tenants can also benefit from this app. They can use it when there is a need to deep clean and sanitize their house,” she adds.

The idea of creating an app for cleaning services is revolutionary and the first of its kind in New Zealand. This came about from the feedback Premium Clean Services received from home and business owners in Auckland who had trouble finding quality cleaners when they needed them. On top of that, the new focus on cleanliness and sanitation in a COVID-19 environment increased the demand for cleaners to provide contact less service.

The company is aware of the issues that arise each time their clients look for a cleaner. The bidding, constant back and forth, managing the cleaners, and even finding the cleaners who can meet the expectations. After many years in the industry, Premium Clean founders leveraged technology and used their network to solve these issues and find cleaners who would do the job.

They want the cleaning experience to feel like magic to their clients. With just a few taps, the house will be cleaned! With the app, people can get the services they need fast and easily.

Pay Securely with your Credit Card without any transaction fee

Another first from Premium Clean Services is its credit card payment option. Now, customers can have contactless payments via their credit card. Premium Clean Services partnered with a secured payment gateway to process the payment for their services.

It is a brilliant idea for clients who don’t have the means to pay the cleaners in cash for their services. Accepting credit cards is a convenient way for clients to pay. At Premium Clean, the clients can pay securely when the cleaning is done because the credit card is only charged once the cleaning is completed.

“Adding credit cards to our payment options enhances our customer service. Most clients appreciate that they can do things on their own time and own terms. Credit cards added speed, flexibility, and accessibility to our services,” according to Premium Clean.

The Premium Clean app is currently available for download at Google Play and App Store. Download it today to easily book and track your service.

© Scoop Media

