Sustainable Fashion: The Benefits Of Sustainability

Fashion plays a significant role in our lives, allowing us to express ourselves and feel confident in our skin. Clothing is not only functional but also a form of art and a means of self-expression. Fashion can influence how we think of ourselves and how others perceive us, making it an essential aspect of our daily lives.

The fashion industry also significantly impacts the environment and labour practices. This is often coined as Sustainable Fashion.

What is Sustainable Fashion?

Sustainable Fashion is a holistic approach to fashion design, production, and consumption that considers the environmental, social, and economic impact of clothing. It involves using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and promoting ethical and fair labour practices.

Fashion brands that prioritise sustainability and ethical practices to minimise and ensure fair treatment of workers are essential and are gaining popularity and support from various clients.

The 3 Pillars of Sustainable Fashion

1. Environmental

This pillar focuses on reducing the negative impact of clothing production and consumption on the environment. This includes using sustainable and eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and promoting sustainable production practices.

2. Social

This pillar ensures fair and ethical labour practices throughout the clothing supply chain. This includes providing safe working conditions, fair wages, and supporting workers' rights.

3. Economic

This pillar focuses on creating a sustainable and profitable business model that benefits the company and its stakeholders. This includes creating long-term relationships with suppliers, reducing waste, and promoting responsible consumption.

Top 3 Benefits of Sustainable Fashion

Sustainable fashion has gained increasing attention and importance in recent years as consumers become more aware of the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry. Sustainable fashion aims to promote responsible consumption, reduce waste, and minimise the adverse effects of the fashion industry on the environment and society.

1. Reduction in Environmental Impact

Sustainable Fashion can help reduce the negative impact of clothing production on the environment by promoting eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and promoting sustainable production practices.

2. Ethical and Fair Labour Practices

Sustainable Fashion promotes fair and ethical labour practices throughout the clothing supply chain, ensuring safe working conditions, fair wages, and supporting workers' rights.

3. A Profitable Business Model

Sustainable Fashion can create a sustainable and profitable business model that benefits the company and its stakeholders. This includes creating long-term relationships with suppliers, reducing waste, and promoting responsible consumption. Additionally, consumers increasingly seek sustainable fashion brands, creating a growing sustainable fashion market.

Loobies Story: A Sustainable and Ethical Fashion Brand

Brand History

Loobies Story is a women's clothing brand based in New Zealand, founded in 2009 by Laurinda Sutcliffe. The brand is known for its unique designs, signature prints, and attention to detail.

Laurinda Sutcliffe, the founder, has always had a passion for Fashion and design. She started her career in Fashion as a model, eventually becoming a fashion editor for a leading New Zealand magazine. After years of working in the industry, she followed her dreams and created her fashion brand.

"Loobies Story" was inspired by Laurinda's travels and the stories she heard. She wanted to create a brand that would tell a story through each collection, each piece's unique tale.

Signature Designs and Styles

The brand's prints are often nature-inspired, featuring floral, botanical, and animal prints. Their clothing is known for its feminine and flattering silhouettes, focusing on comfortable and easy-to-wear pieces. From elegant dresses to versatile tops, Loobies Story offers a wide range of styles that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials

Loobies Story uses various sustainable and eco-friendly materials in their clothing collection. Using these sustainable materials, Loobies Story can reduce their environmental impact and promote sustainability in the fashion industry.

Organic Cotton

This is cotton that is grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilisers, which reduces its impact on the environment.

Linen

Linen is a natural fibre that is made from the flax plant. It is durable and biodegradable, making it a sustainable option for clothing.

Tencel

Tencel is a sustainable fibre that is made from wood pulp. It is biodegradable and has a low environmental impact.

Recycled Fabrics

Loobies Story uses recycled fabrics like polyester and cotton to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Wool

Loobies Story uses ethically sourced and sustainably produced wool in their collection. They work with suppliers who prioritise animal welfare and use eco-friendly production methods.

Philosophy and Values

Since its inception, Loobies Story has proliferated and gained a loyal following of customers who appreciate its focus on quality and attention to detail.

The brand's philosophy is centred around creating beautiful, comfortable, and easy-to-wear clothing. They believe that Fashion should make women feel confident, empowered, and comfortable in their skin.

Loobies Story is committed to ethical and sustainable fashion practices reflected in its materials and production processes. Today, the brand has stores throughout New Zealand and Australia and an online store that ships worldwide.

Support Sustainable and Ethical Fashion Brands

It is essential to support sustainable and ethical fashion brands to reduce the fashion industry's negative environmental impact and promote fair labour practices.

As consumers, we can make a difference by choosing to shop from sustainable fashion brands, reducing our consumption, and promoting responsible and ethical practices in the industry.

Loobies Story is an excellent example of a sustainable and ethical fashion brand prioritising eco-friendly materials and fair labour practices. Their collection is inspired by nature and is committed to reducing its environmental impact. Loobies Story's designs are stylish but also practical and comfortable for everyday wear. As a consumer, supporting brands like Loobies Story can positively impact the fashion industry and the environment.

Where to Get Loobies Story

Escape Clothing is an online fashion boutique that carries Loobies Story in its inventory. They are committed to promoting sustainable and ethical Fashion by carefully selecting the brands and products they offer.

Escape clothing offers a range of sustainable and stylish clothing options made with high-quality materials and produced with ethical and fair labour practices. By including Loobies Story in their inventory, they support a brand that shares their values and commitment to sustainability. This helps to promote responsible consumption and support sustainable Fashion.

Escape Clothing NZ strongly believes that promoting sustainable and ethical Fashion is good for the environment and the people involved in the production process and helps support local businesses and the New Zealand economy.

