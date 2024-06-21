Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Financial Advice New Zealand Connect Tour 2024 Launched

Friday, 21 June 2024, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

Financial Advice New Zealand has launched its Connect Tour 2024 and will visit six cities across New Zealand starting next month. Hosted by local adviser committee members, the tour focuses on shaping the future of financial advice in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Nick Hakes, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Advice New Zealand, emphasises the importance of responding positively to changing consumer expectations and the increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The tour centers around critical advice issues of:

· Addressing the evolving needs of New Zealanders.

· Elevating the quality of financial advice.

· Adviser Excellence - Showcasing originality and best practice.

· Advocating for meaningful change.

· Enhancing client engagement.

During the tour, partners Fidelity Life and Heathcote Investment Partners will share the latest research on New Zealanders’ attitudes towards financial advice, and a road map for future business growth.

Nick Hakes will sit down with the Chair of the Code Committee, Angus Dale-Jones, which is tasked with reviewing, and updating the Code of Professional Conduct, which applies to everyone who gives financial advice, including all FAPs.

The Connect Tour explores fresh thinking on the strategic priorities of our industry as Financial Advice New Zealand members look forward to re-imagining the future of financial advice in New Zealand. Hear directly from award winning advisers on digital content marketing strategies and building a multi-disciplinary advice practice through a commitment to the local community.

Financial advice is an industry in transition, the delivery of advice is being transformed and the professional pathway of the next generation of advisers will look different to how it did in the past. Reframing the role of the modern adviser through the lens of the consumer will help build consumer confidence and grow the demand for quality financial and lending advice.

The Connect Tour visits:

· Dunedin – 23 July

· Christchurch – 24 July

· Palmerston North – 25 July

· Wellington 6 August

· Cambridge – 7 August

· Auckland – 8 August

Registrations can be found here https://financialadvice.nz/financial-advice-nz-connect-tour-2024/

Financial Advice New Zealand invites its members and the broader financial community to participate in shaping the industry’s future.

