Successful CRL Train Test Signals Auckland’s Bright Future

CRL First Train Test / Supplied

A giant, slow step in a journey that will transform travel in New Zealand’s largest city was completed successfully last night when a test train made its first trip through the full length of Auckland’s City Rail Link (CRL) tunnels.

The 3.45-kilometre-long inaugural journey ran south from Waitematā Station (Britomart) under central Auckland past the new underground stations at Te Waihorotiu and Karanga-a-Hape to Maungawhau Station on the Western/North Auckland Line.

The three-carriage train left Waitematā station on time at 9pm and took two-and-a-half hours to complete its first journey. The speed was deliberately slow – around five kilometres an hour – allowing technicians to complete their first round of underground checks and balances relating to tunnel clearance, power supply and signalling. The train successfully completed five trips during the night.

The successful test run is welcomed by Auckland Council which, along with the Government, funds New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project.

“This is momentous for Auckland and the City Rail Link programme, which has had its fair share of challenges,” says Mayor Wayne Brown. “It’s good to see progress being made because Auckland deserves a public transport system that will deliver benefits for Aucklanders and visitors alike. I’ve always said I was determined to get the project finished and over the line, and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Getting the green signal to proceed came after exhaustive planning and safety checks that peaked last week when the tunnels’ overhead lines were energised ready to provide the electricity to power trains.

City Rail Link Ltd’s Chief Executive, Patrick Brockie, described the journey as a “colossal milestone” that the project had been working towards since spades first went in the ground at Britomart in 2016.

“City Rail Link Ltd was established to deliver NZ’s biggest infrastructure project – one that will be an absolute gamechanger for Auckland. Last night’s test run is a major step in our transition from a construction site into a railway and we now start a comprehensive testing schedule ahead of people riding the train next year,” says Mr Brockie.

CRL is a new rail connection that turns dead-end Waitematā into a through line station to better connect the central city and the wider rail network.

KiwiRail says the first end-to-end journey launched a key testing phase to confirm trains can seamlessly transition between CRL and the wider network.

“This is a huge milestone for the CRL project and all our partners. We’ve all worked tirelessly to get to this point and seeing a train make its first journey through the full length of the tunnels is true cause for celebration. Last night’s first end-to-end journey launches the key ‘dynamic’ train testing phase of the CRL project to confirm that trains and the CRL infrastructure can seamlessly integrate with the wider KiwiRail network,” says Bevan Assink, KiwiRail’s Programme Director City Rail Link.

“These tests will accelerate in the coming weeks. This includes brake testing on what is one of the steepest sections of railway in New Zealand, recovery procedures and the start of hands-on training for drivers. The start of CRL dynamic testing in the tunnels closely follows another key milestone - the successful completion of KiwiRail’s latest stage of its network upgrade programme, where significant progress was made with major network rebuild works over the summer holidays,” says Mr Assink.

Auckland Transport director public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten says: “When City Rail Link opens in 2026 it will better connect Aucklanders to the people and places they want to visit. For the first time the rail network is joined up for trains at the heart of our public transport system."

“The test train has made the first direct, easier journey that tens of thousands of people will be making every day. But before that happens, we’ve still got a lot of work to do to make sure journeys on Auckland’s new railway are safe, reliable and seamless from day one,” says Ms van der Putten.

Running trains through the tunnels is but one part of a busy schedule of tests and checks working to ensure Aucklanders can use a world class rail system in 2026. Work includes testing complex tunnel ventilation systems, tunnel supervision and security, lighting, upgraded communications, and providing hands-on training for Auckland’s metro drivers and station staff – and many more.

“At all times,” Mr Brockie says, “safety is our absolute priority.”

Mr Brockie acknowledged the work of his CRL Ltd team, the project’s main Link Alliance contractors, KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail.

“Everyone involved in being ready for the first train has the right to be proud – a great achievement that demonstrated the very best in innovation and co-operation to deliver an outstanding outcome for Auckland and its more accessible future,” he says.

GETTING READY FOR 2026 – CRL DYNAMIC TESTING fact sheet

Initial testing (first three days)

Test train runs at low speed to confirm it fits within the tunnel

Polystyrene strips temporarily fitted to increase test train’s width, simulating full speed travel to ensure tunnel clearances are adequate

Speed gradually increases from 5 km/h in controlled steps.

Critical brake testing underway - City Rail Link is one of the steepest sections of railway in New Zealand

Recovery procedures tested for a train that has broken down – moved either by pushing or pulling

Week two testing and beyond

Validation starts of CRL’s advanced European Train Control System (ETCS)

ETCS continuously monitors speeds, braking distances and safe stopping locations; it ensures trains do not exceed speed limits – crucial for CRL’s steep gradients; allows trains to run closer together safely, enabling higher-frequency services; supports full automation in the future while still allowing human drivers.

When ETCS is approved, train speeds increase to over 40 km/h to check tunnel clearance at full line speed

Multiple trains can now be tested in the system at full speed (up to 70kmph).

Hands-on driver training in the tunnel underway

Noise and vibration monitoring will be conducted with multiple trains operating.

More than dynamic testing

CRL is completing 8300 separate tests to be Auckland-ready in 2026

Besides trains in the tunnel, test include mechanics, electrics, security, fire, communications and hydraulic systems for the tunnel and stations

City Rail Link Ltd and its main contractor, Link Alliance, are working with Auckland Transport and KiwiRail making sure everything is ready for passengers from the get-go

Ensuring CRL is safe for passengers is the number one priority

