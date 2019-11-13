Staglands Gives Back

November 13, 2019

Staglands’ recent half-price entry offer for children in exchange for their pre-loved books, has proven a resounding success thanks to their customers’ generosity!

The offer kicked off in Conservation Week as one of Staglands’ objectives was to teach children that, in their own way, not only could they contribute to conservation but at the same time their pre-loved books could be used to help other children enjoy and learn.

With over 500 books collected from their Trade a Book for a Look campaign, it is now time for Staglands to give back to the community. The books will be donated to over 70 children supported by the Upper Hutt Salvation Army at a sponsored Christmas Party at Staglands on 16th November.

This Staglands’ initiative would not have been possible, had it not been for the children who traded their books and their parents’ generosity! They also extend their gratitude to partner organization, Tranzit Coachlines, who have sponsored the Upper Hutt Salvation Army families’ transportation to and from Staglands.

“We would love to support this awesome initiative, Trade a Book for a Look, as it aligns perfectly with our philosophy in giving back to the community.”

says Emma Snelgrove, Client Relationship Manager at Tranzit Coachlines.

There will be a short presentation to hand over the books to the children, after which, they will be free to enjoy The Reserve with their families.

‘’It’s been great to see our visitors embrace this initiative as it teaches children about the benefits of sustainability, recycling, sharing and education which can only be a good thing…’’

Says Sarah Purdy, General Manager at Staglands

Again, Staglands expresses their thanks to the people who supported the Trade a Book for a Look campaign. They have helped make some special Christmas memories for these children this year.

