Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Staglands Gives Back

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: Staglands Wildlife Reserve and Cafe

November 13, 2019

Staglands’ recent half-price entry offer for children in exchange for their pre-loved books, has proven a resounding success thanks to their customers’ generosity!

The offer kicked off in Conservation Week as one of Staglands’ objectives was to teach children that, in their own way, not only could they contribute to conservation but at the same time their pre-loved books could be used to help other children enjoy and learn.

With over 500 books collected from their Trade a Book for a Look campaign, it is now time for Staglands to give back to the community. The books will be donated to over 70 children supported by the Upper Hutt Salvation Army at a sponsored Christmas Party at Staglands on 16th November.

This Staglands’ initiative would not have been possible, had it not been for the children who traded their books and their parents’ generosity! They also extend their gratitude to partner organization, Tranzit Coachlines, who have sponsored the Upper Hutt Salvation Army families’ transportation to and from Staglands.

We would love to support this awesome initiative, Trade a Book for a Look, as it aligns perfectly with our philosophy in giving back to the community.”

says Emma Snelgrove, Client Relationship Manager at Tranzit Coachlines.

There will be a short presentation to hand over the books to the children, after which, they will be free to enjoy The Reserve with their families.

‘’It’s been great to see our visitors embrace this initiative as it teaches children about the benefits of sustainability, recycling, sharing and education which can only be a good thing…’’

Says Sarah Purdy, General Manager at Staglands

Again, Staglands expresses their thanks to the people who supported the Trade a Book for a Look campaign. They have helped make some special Christmas memories for these children this year.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Staglands Wildlife Reserve and Cafe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 