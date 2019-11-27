Marsden Student Creates Wellbeing Book



Olivia Boulieris, a Year 12 Samuel Marsden Collegiate School student, has a wonderful eye for photography and has used this to great effect to create a stunning self-published book entitled 'Wellbeing'. She says, “What started off as a project given to me at school became something a lot deeper than I could have ever imagined. I chose the quotes in the book to give the reader motivation and help them the way it has helped me. "

Olivia spent weeks photographing things that resemble letters of the alphabet in and around school, then finding appropriate quotes to go with them. "The reason why I chose wellbeing is because I realised it is not simply something to have in my life but also a state of mind. Everyone has their own struggles and it made me realise that it is the simple things that help you get through life. If you are negative all the time you are going to get nowhere."

Olivia's book embodies the spirit of what Marsden is trying to achieve through its Visible Wellbeing™ approach. Principal Narelle Umbers agrees, “One of the things we’ve been focusing on this year, as part of our wider Visible WellbeingTM approach, is taking the time to notice our own and others’ wellbeing by using the “see, hear, feel” framework. Olivia’s book is a creative and tangible example of “seeing” the beauty around her to increase her own, and now others’, feelings of wellbeing. We are very proud of her.”

If you are interested in a copy of Olivia’s stunning book as a learning resource or for personal reading please contact Marsden School on 476 8707.

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been providing quality independent education for over 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum. In being the first to become a Visible WellbeingTM school in New Zealand, Marsden is leading the way in wellbeing education. Marsden School in Karori provides education for girls from Years 1-13 and has a co-ed Preschool. Marsden School’s purpose is to lay the foundation for lives of meaning, accomplishment and genuine happiness. marsden.school.nz







Nurture - Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.

ends



© Scoop Media

