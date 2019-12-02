Spark teams up with Scholastic for Santaline adventure

2 December 2019

Spark teams up with Scholastic to create an exciting Santaline adventure

Fasten your sleigh-belts because Spark has teamed up with Scholastic this Christmas, to take Kiwi kids on an interactive adventure with Jelly the Elf.

Families who call Santaline to leave a message for Saint Nick will be greeted with a request from Jelly the Elf, who has misplaced the ‘Naughty and Nice’ list for New Zealand and needs the caller’s help to find it.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) story has been created by iconic New Zealand children’s book author, Kyle Mewburn (‘Kiss! Kiss! Yuck! Yuck!’, ‘Old Hu-Hu’, ‘Duck’s Stuck’) in collaboration with Spark and takes families on a unique experience following the misadventures of Jelly the Elf as he travels to New Zealand to look for the missing list.

"Growing up, Christmas was always the biggest adventure of the year. It was also a rather anxious time because I wasn't always good, so I worried I'd end up on Santa's naughty list. So, it was such a treat helping Spark make it an even bigger adventure this year by giving Kiwi kids a chance to help Jelly find the missing 'Naughty and Nice' list and save Christmas," says Mewburn.

The adventure spans across four weeks with a new chapter added on Sunday, December 8; Sunday, December 16 and the final instalment live on Sunday, December 22.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) story is a new digital extension of Santaline. For more than 20 years, Santaline, powered by Spark, has provided a way for Kiwi kids to let Santa know what’s on their Christmas lists.

Spark Brand Experience Tribe Lead, Sarah Williams, says this year’s Santaline takes two iconic Kiwi traditions of family story time and Santaline and brings them together to create a unique family experience this Christmas.

“This time of year is about family and by taking Santaline into an interactive space this year, we’re hoping to bring a new kind of festive tradition to families. Encouraging parents and kids to experience a new chapter, together, every week in the lead up to Christmas. We hope that Jelly the Elf’s Santaline adventures helps to enrich family time and bring the magic of Christmas to life for Kiwi kids,” said Williams.

The story of Jelly the Elf has been recorded and mixed at Franklin Road studio.

To follow Jelly’s adventures and leave a message for Santa Claus this Christmas, families can call Santaline on 0800 222 222.

