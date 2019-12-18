Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi sailors continue to shine at Finn Gold Cup

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 9:10 am
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

The leaderboard is starting to take shape after two days of the Finn Gold Cup (world championships) in Melbourne but it still shows two Kiwis in the top three.

Josh Junior was fifth and first in today's two races - an identical return from day one - and holds a 14-point lead over Croatia's Nenad Bugarin. Andy Maloney is only one point further back in third after posting a 19th and second in the 7-10 knot winds on Port Phillip Bay.

Concentration was crucial on a day like today, especially as it was beset by a delayed start due to light winds, a handful of general recalls for multiple sailors being over the start line and a late finish. It took a while for the breeze to kick in and then shifted around midway through proceedings which forced another delay.

Some of the big names started to assemble themselves in the top 10, including perennial World Cup Series medallist Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands (fourth), four-time world champion and defending Olympic champion Giles Scott (fifth) and defending world champions Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (eighth).

The scoreboard will shuffle a little after the next race when the discard for each sailor's worst result comes into play.

Junior has a terrific card so far, which gives him a little breathing space, but Maloney will be hoping the 19th he had in today's first race turns out to be his drop for the week. There are still eight races scheduled, including Saturday's medal race.

"It was a long but good day on the water for the guys," coach Andrew Murdoch said. "They both had a bit of work to do in the first race after an average first beat; Josh did well to recover to fifth and Andy was slightly further back and battled back into the teens.

"In the second race the guys rounded behind Ed Wright of Great Britain but closed in on him by the first bottom mark. They were one-two by the next top mark and finished that way, so it was another solid day by the guys and encouraging for the rest of the week. There's plenty more racing to come and a mixed forecast for the next few days so we will see what comes."

Even lighter breezes are forecast tomorrow before fresher winders are due to hit the Melbourne region.

Results and standings after day 2 of the Finn Gold Cup at the Royal Brighton Yacht Club in Melbourne today:

Finn (60 boats)

1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 5 5 1 - 12 points
2nd: Nenad Bugarin (CRO) 8 2 9 7 - 26 pts
3rd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 5 1 19 2 - 27 pts

Full results

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 