Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nielsen Book Announces the #1 Christmas Bestseller

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Nielsen NZ


19 December 2019

Nielsen Book Announces the Beast of Buckingham Palace is

the #1 Christmas Bestseller

Auckland, NZ, 19 December 2019 - Author David Walliams tops Nielsen’s 2019 Christmas Bestsellers list with The Beast of Buckingham Palace, having sold over 3,600 copies during the week 8 December to 14 December 2019. According to Nielsen Book, the leading provider of search, commerce, consumer research and retail sales analysis services for the book industry, this is the second time David Walliams has held the top spot on the chart. His debut at number one was in 2017 with Bad Dad.

David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace beat Lee Child’s Blue Moon to number one, with both authors competing for the number one spot for the previous two years running, as well as alternating who held the coveted top spot for the last four weeks. Not only has David Walliams provided 2019’s Christmas number one, but he is also the number one selling author in 2019 across all his combined titles with more than 83,000 copies sold year-to-date.

The best-selling New Zealand-published title is Vegful by Nadia Lim, her ninth cookbook tracked through Nielsen BookScan since 2012, with Vegful selling over 11,000 copies year-to-date. Her first cookbook, Nadia’s Kitchen was published off the back of her winning appearance in MasterChef New Zealand and went on to sell over 4,000 copies through BookScan.

“Christmas is such a vital time for the New Zealand book industry,” said Nevena Nikolic, Territory Manager, Nielsen Book NZ. “Nearly 20% of total volume sales for the year are put through the tills in the 4-week period leading up to Christmas, many of which are new release titles, showing just how important the Christmas period is to driving new book sales.”

The Top 10 Christmas Bestsellers list contains a mix of Fiction (two titles), Children’s (five titles) and Non-Fiction (three titles), with Children’s books dominating the list, and four New Zealand-published titles featuring in positions five through eight.

Nielsen Book Top 10 Christmas Bestseller List (ranked by copies sold in week 8 December to 14 December 2019)*:

1. The Beast of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams (HarperCollins)

2. Blue Moon: Jack Reacher 24 by Lee Child (Penguin Random House)

3. Dog Man 8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. Wrecking Ball: Diary of a Wimpy Kid 14 by Jeff Kinney (Penguin Random House)

5. Vegful by Nadia Lim (Nude Food Inc)

6. The Dinky Donkey by Craig Smith and Katz Cowley (illustrator) (Scholastic)

7. Straight 8 by Kieran Read with Scotty Stevenson (Upstart Press)

8. Edmonds My First Cookbook from Goodman Fielder (Hachette)

9. The Sun Sister: The Seven Sisters by Lucinda Riley (Pan Macmillan)

10. Guinness World Records 2020 (Pan Macmillan)

*Data sourced from Nielsen BookScan New Zealand Total Market measuring print book sales in New Zealand through its defined panel.

The Christmas period is good news for authors, publishers and book retailers of all sizes. During an average Christmas sales week, approximately 40,000 separate book titles are sold—that is more than an average week during the rest of the year when approximately 30,000 separate titles are sold, showing the extent to which buyers go beyond the normal title range when it comes to choosing their Christmas gifts.

About Nielsen Book

Nielsen Book is a leading provider of search, discovery, commerce, consumer research and retail sales analysis services globally. Nielsen runs the Registration Agencies (ISBN and SAN Agencies for UK & Ireland), provides search and discovery products through its Nielsen BookData product range, electronic trading via Nielsen BookNet and PubEasy services, retail sales analysis via Nielsen BookScan and consumer research through its Books and Consumer Survey. BookScan is the world’s largest continuous sales analysis service and operates in 10 countries and four continents. Retail sales information is collected at the point of sale from thousands of outlets in the UK, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, India, Mexico, Brazil and Poland. Publishers, booksellers and libraries can use the information to assist strategic, acquisition and purchasing decisions. The company is wholly owned by Nielsen. For more information, please visit: www.nielsenbook.co.nz

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what’s happening now, what’s happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nielsen NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 