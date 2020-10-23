Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Ferns Wider Squad Announced Ahead Of Fetu Samoa Test

Friday, 23 October 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League wishes to congratulate those selected for the Kiwi Ferns wider squad ahead of their Test against Fetū Samoa Invitational on Saturday November 7th at 4pm.

 In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Kiwi Ferns, the Clash of the Pacific Women’s Double Header is the ONLY New Zealand International Rugby League Test for 2020. Tonga will face Niue women at 2pm and the World Nines Champion Kiwi Ferns will take on Pacific rivals Fetū Samoa Invitational at 4pm.

 The Kiwi Ferns last faced Fetū Samoa in June 2019 where they came away with a convincing 34 -14 victory. The Ferns will be looking to assert further dominance heading towards the 2021 World Cup while the fiery Fetū Samoa will be hungry for redemption.

 The wider squad includes returning NRLW Warriors players Crystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett, Hilda Peters and Kanyon Paul, seasoned Kiwi Fern veterans Honey Hireme-Smiler and Krystal Rota as well some fresh development prospects as a result of the inaugural Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership. The squad will be narrowed to 19 following the Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership final between the Akarana Falcons and Counties Manukau Stingrays at 2:05pm on October 31st at Trusts Stadium.

PLAYER NAMETEAM
  1. Aieshaleigh Smalley
Counties Manukau
  1. Amber Kani
Counties Manukau
  1. Annessa Biddle
Counties Manukau
  1. Apii Nicholls
Akarana
  1. Autumn Stephens
Upper Central
  1. Charlette Butler
Counties Manukau
  1. Charlotte Scanlan
Akarana
  1. Christyl Stowers
Counties Manukau
  1. Corrineke Windle
Mid Central
  1. Crystal Tamarua
Warriors
  1. Hilda Peters
Warriors
  1. Honey Hireme-Smiler
Upper Central
  1. Jonsal Tautari
Counties Manukau
  1. Juliana Newman
Akarana
  1. Kanyon Paul
Warriors
  1. Kararaina Wira-Kohu
Counties Manukau
  1. Karli Hansen
Akarana
  1. Katelyn Vaha’akolo
Akarana
  1. Krystal Rota
Counties Manukau
  1. Lavinia Tauhalaliku
Auckland Vulcans
  1. Madison Bartlett
Warriors
  1. Maitua Feterika
Counties Manukau
  1. Mya Terehia Hill-moana
Upper Central
  1. Rawinia Everitt
Northern Swords
  1. Roelien Du Plessis
Upper Central
  1. Shannon Muru
Auckland Vulcans
  1. Sharliz White
Akarana
  1. Tawny Burgess
Wellington

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 